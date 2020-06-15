



Although there are many who would prefer to turn a blind eye to the tumultuous state of the world, there is no denying that the call for changes in our social and political structures is louder than ever. Since its inception, the industrial music scene has provided fertile ground for revolutionary ideas to take root – giving voice to the disaffected, the disenfranchised, and the discontent and addressing a society whose systemic and unsustainable oppression has reached a breaking point. So now, ReGen Magazine offers up for our latest Spotify playlist a collection of songs that may serve as anthems for just such a revolution. With a particular focus on issues of police brutality and systemic oppression against the black community, Writer Brian H. McLelland, Webmaster Trubie Turner, and Editor-in-Chief Ilker Yücel have assembled over 30 tracks that present a variety of styles, from raucous industrial and electro/EBM to seething hip-hop and scorching dubstep fury.

Track list:

Birmingham 6 – “Policestate (Mutual Blade)” H09909 – “Kuckle Up” Information Society – “(We Don’t Need This) Fascist Groove Thang” [Inertia vs. The Crusher Remix] Zak De La Rocha – “Digging For Windows” KMFDM – “Disturb the Peace” Kill Switch… Klick – “Fascist Smash” [Punch Out Mix] Rotersand – “Hot Ashes” Nine Inch Nails – “The Warning” Tackhead – “Mind and Movement” 3TEETH vs. H09909 – “Time’s Up” Atari Teenage Riot – “Revolution Action” Front Line Assembly – “Vigilante” Laibach – “No History” System Syn – “Rex Mortuus Est” Youth Code – “To Burn Your World” Caustic – “Fuck That Fascist Beat” MINISTRY – “Antifa” Clipping. – “Nothing Is Safe” Be My Enemy – “Start the Revolution” Darryl “DMC” McDaniels & Wayne Static – “Noise Revolution” Tom Morello (feat. GZA, RZA, and Herobust) – “Lead Poisoning” Skinny Puppy – “Illisit” Fear Factory – “Securitron (Police State 2000)” GoFight – “The Blue Line” Saul Williams – “List of Demands (Reparations)” Run the Jewels (feat. Zak De La Rocha & Pharrell Williams) – “JU$T” ESA – “One Cut Too Many” Particle Son – “Dead to Rights” Cyanotic – “Insurgence” Lard – “War Pimp Renaissance” Pigface – “Fight the Power” Spetsnaz – “Reign of Wolves” Depeche Mode – “Going Backwards”







Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)