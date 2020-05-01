



The most dire and severe of circumstances often provides the greatest momentum and motivation for artistic creation, and in a subculture that deals primarily with the darkest of themes and emotions, it is no surprise that the COVID-19 pandemic has lit a voluminous spark of creativity in the musical underground. As ReGen Magazine presents the “May 2020 Showcase” as our latest Spotify playlist, one can certainly see the ripples of discontent extending into veritable tsunami of concern for the tumultuous state of our world. Curated by Writer Brian H. McLelland, Webmaster Trubie Turner, and Editor-in-Chief Ilker Yücel, the “May 2020 Showcase” presents 27 tracks of new music that runs the gamut of styles from the harshest and noisiest industrial to the most pensive and darkly ambient, from the shrill and the dissonant to the melodic and inviting.



Track list:

Youth Code – “Puzzle” Processor – “Push Your Head” MINISTRY – “Alert Level” [Quarantined Mix] Sidewalks and Skeletons – “Nowhere” Tricky – “Ghost Head” PORN – “A Lovely Day” [Combichrist Remix] SINthetik Messiah (feat. Cat Hall) – “Languish” Carpenter Brut – “Blood Machines Theme” SPANKTHENUN – “Virus” [COVID] Jim Davies (feat. Mark D. Clayden & Jason Bowld) – “Ctrl+Z” Lux Graves – “Girl with a Gun” Makeup and Vanity Set – “Tannhäuser Gate” The God Bombs – “Touch Me” Josie Pace (feat. Sammi Doll) – “Perfect Replacement” [<PIG> Remix] Armageddon Dildos – “Heat Nacht” Volkor X (feat. Sylvain Coudret) – “This Is Our Planet Now” Circular – “Bjalle Viril” Dogtablet (feat. Jared Louche) – “Shadowlands” Attrition – “The Pillar I (For Ossington)” Panic Priest – “Nighthunter” Die Krupps (feat. Jyrki 69) – “Chinese Black” In.Visible (feat. Clan of Xymox) – “Can’t Get You Out of My Head” [Radio Edit] Laibach – “SMRT ZA SMRT” [Revisited] JG Thirlwell & Simon Steensland – “Heron” Big Black Delta – “Summoner” [James Welsh Remix] Julien-K – “Lies Like Fire” Vast – “II”







Be sure to visit and follow ReGen Magazine on Spotify, and keep checking back for a new playlist.

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)