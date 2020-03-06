



For this week’s Spotify playlist, ReGen is happy to present the “March 2020 Showcase,” offering a taste of what’s new in the industrial, electronic, and alternative underground. With a few selections spanning the first quarter of the year, 2020 is already proving to be filled with musical vibrancy. Curated by Writer Brian H. McLelland, Webmaster Trubie Turner, and Editor-in-Chief Ilker Yücel, the “March 2020 Showcase” features tracks by the likes of Society 1, Julien-K, Stabbing Westward, ADULT., REVillusion, Pro Patria, Matt Hart, Amduscia, ESA, Ameilia Arsenic, and more!







Be sure to visit and follow ReGen Magazine on Spotify, and keep checking back every week for a new playlist.

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)