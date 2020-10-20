



It’s that time of year again… that time when we all indulge in all things dark and spooky, filling our bellies with treats, frightening ourselves with horror movie marathons, and carving silly faces on pumpkins – sometimes known as “Gothic Christmas,” we are of course talking about Halloween! Of course, for the dark music scene, as ol’ Uncle Al has sung, “Every Day Is Halloween,” but far be it from ReGen Magazine to deny the festivities of this wonderful time; even as we are in the midst of a pandemic, many are finding ways to enjoy the season and the holiday. And so, ReGen is happy to present not one, but two Spotify playlists to celebrate Halloween 2020 – Curated by Writer Brian H. McLelland, Webmaster Trubie Turner, and Editor-in-Chief Ilker Yücel, Dark Entries focuses on the more familiar, darkly danceable styles of rocking industrial, EBM, synthpop, post-punk, and dark electro, along with a few punk and alt. rock surprises, while Hallowed Signals turns its attentions to the more unfamiliar recesses of bleak ambient and nightmarish soundscapes. Collecting over 60 tracks across these two playlists, all you goths are sure to hear something to get your spook on!

Dark Entries

John Carpenter & Alan Howarth – “This Is Not a Dream” Night Club – “The Creepshow” John Carpenter – “Skeleton” Christian Death – “Cervix Couch (One By One)” Zombie Girl – “Gonna Getcha” Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds – “Red Right Hand” She Wants Revenge – “Tear You Apart” Ashbury Heights – “Phantasmagoria” Dance with the Dead – “Diabolic” Concrete Blonde – “Bloodletting (The Vampire Song)” Twin Temple – “I Am a Witch” Faderhead – “The Acid Witch” Pitch Black Manor – “Ghoul Fever” Rob Zombie & Alice Cooper – “Hands of Death (Burn Baby Burn)” Scarlett Rose – “Devil” Helalyn Flowers – “Pet Semetary” MINISTRY – “Every Day Is Halloween” [2020 Evil Version] Siouxsie and the Banshees – “Halloween” Konquistador – “Bela Lugosi’s Dead” Dead When I Found Her – “No More Nightmares” Scandroid – “Thriller” Christopher Lee – “Vampires” The Cramps – “Surfin’ Dead” Strvngers – “Necromancer” Big Electric Cat – “Twisting Man” Oingo Boingo – “Dead Man’s Party” Psychopomps – “Six Six Six Nights In Hell” The Electric Hellfire Club – “Night of the Buck Knives” [Coming Down Fast Mix] Society 1 – “Death Screams” Priest – “The Pit” The Clay People – “Colossus” [Uberholung] Me and That Man – “Of Sirens, Vampires, and Lovers” Bauhaus – “Dark Entries” Black Light Burns – “The Girl In Black” Anatomy – “S.C.U.M.” The Genitorturers – “Vampire Lover” The Bridge City Sinners – “Witches’ Wrath” Legion Within – “I’ll Be Glad When You’re Dead” Replicant – “A Taste of Midnight” Type O Negative – “All Hallows Eve”







Hallowed Signals

Aleister Crowley – “666” COIL – “Her Friends the Wolves” Lustmord – “Black Star” Desiderii Marginis – “Come Ruin and Rapture” Ah Cama-Sotz – “Deceitful Ghosts” Atrium Carceri – “Great Old One” Dahlia’s Tear – “Carousel of the Headless Horses” Cities Last Broadcast – “Bascule Bridge” Flint Glass – “R’Lyeh La Morte” Skinny Puppy – “Draining Faces” Ennio Morricone – “Humanity, Pt. 2” Beyond Sensory Experience – “Eyes of the Unknown” John Murphy – “In the House – In a Heartbeat” Sephiroth – “Now Night Her Course Began” Northaunt – “Until Dawn Do Us Part” Nordvargr – “Another Weeping Doomlord Lost” Current 93 – “The Birds Are Sweetly Singing” In Slaughter Natives – “Plague Walk My Earth” Navia – “Happy Birthday Pigface Christus” Sutekh Hexen – “The Voice: The Void” (Excerpt) The Unquiet Void (feat. Tara VanFlower) – “The Dark Mother” Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross – “John Carpenter’s Halloween“ C.3.3. – “Movement II – Iron Town” Celtic Frost – “Drown In Ashes” Blackmouth – “Blackmouth”







Be sure to visit and follow ReGen Magazine on Spotify, and keep checking back for a new playlist.

Stay healthy, stay safe, stay spooky! Happy Halloween!!!

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)