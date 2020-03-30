



In times of turmoil and social upheaval, people often turn to the arts for some sense of relief – music, painting, cinema, literature, sculpture, stage performance, you name it… now more than ever, the arts are proving more imperative to the mental and emotional well being of humanity. In the goth/electro/industrial scene, it is not uncommon for artists to address the tumultuous state of the world in their music and visuals, often drawing inspiration from the dystopian warnings of the classic works of cinema and literature – from the writings of George Orwell, Ray Bradbury, Aldous Huxley, William Gibson, and Philip K. Dick, to such cinematic marvels as Blade Runner, THX-1138, Logan’s Run, The Matrix, The Terminator, Mad Max, 1984, and so much more! To say that the music of this scene has had a preoccupation with the long term ramifications of mankind’s more destructive tendencies would be an understatement.

With this in mind, ReGen Magazine took on the challenge of creating a playlist that would not only showcase some more tuneful, less abrasive electronic sounds, but would also lyrically present a brighter side to a darker future. Curated by Brian H. McLelland, Trubie Turner, and Ilker Yücel, with “Fight For the Future,” we search for a less harsh viewpoint to a world in decay, looking for the shining lights to guide us through. With this electro/synth playlist, we hear such artists as IAMX, Depeche Mode, Virgins O.R. Pigeons, Din_Fiv, Covenant, Apoptygma Berzerk, Scandroid, VNV Nation, and even the likes of Front Line Assembly, Dissonance, MINISTRY, and more, all turning away from depression and anxiety and embracing moments of hope for something better.



Track list:

Virgins O.R. Pigeons – “Gotta Get Mad” Leæther Strip – “AntiUS” Innerpartysytem – “American Trash” Cryo – “I Tune In” Depeche Mode – “Going Backwards” IAMX – “Oh, Cruel Darkness Embrace Me” Negative Format – “Static” Ashbury Heights – “Phantasmagoria” Agonised By Love – “Silent War” [Remix by Rotersand] Front Line Assembly (feat. Jean-Luc de Meyer) – “Future Fail” Scandroid – “Phoenix” [Volkor X Remix] Din_Fiv – “We Are” Information Society – “(We Don’t Need This) Fascist Groove Thang” Dismantled – “Anthem” Covenant (feat. Necro Facility) – “Lightbringer” Icon of Coil – “Shelter” Apoptygma Berzerk – “Eclipse” Angels and Agony – “Stronghold” Rotersand – “Dare to Live” De/Vision – “Time to Be Alive” [IRIS Mix] Project Pitchfork – “Rain” Assemblage 23 – “Light” Dissonance – “Starstuff” VNV Nation – “Perpetual” MINISTRY & Co-Conspirators – “What a Wonderful World”







Be sure to visit and follow ReGen Magazine on Spotify, and keep checking back for a new playlist.

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)