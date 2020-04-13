



“Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery that mediocrity can pay to greatness,” as Oscar Wilde had once written. Of course, the second part of this now famous and often quoted proverb tends to be omitted, and perhaps with good reason as to include it would imply that greatness owes little to some greater influence. But that’s not the discussion to be had here – no, here for the latest ReGen Magazine Spotify playlist, we’ll simply be focusing on some of the best instances where imitation and flattery achieved a greatness of its own in the first volume of our “Favorite Covers.” Curated by Writer Brian H. McLelland, Webmaster Trubie Turner, and Editor-in-Chief Ilker Yücel, this list showcases 26 band and artists putting their own unique spin on another’s work – reimagining, reinterpreting, repurposing, recreating… all to demonstrate the profound inspiration that musicians can have across genres and generations.



Track list:

Front Line Assembly (feat. Jimmy Urine) – “Rock Me Amadeus” (Falco) Genitorturers – “Touch Myself” (Divinyls) Nine Inch Nails – “Get Down Make Love” (Queen) <PIG> (feat. Sasha Grey) – “That’s the Way (I Like It)” [Rougher] (KC & The Sunshine Band) Revolting Cocks – “Da Ya Think I’m Sexy?” (Rod Stewart) BILE – “Torniquet” (Marilyn Manson) The Electric Hellfire Club – “Highway to Hell” (AC/DC) Static-X (feat. Burton C. Bell) – “Burning Inside” (MINISTRY) Rosetta Stone – “Helter Skelter” (The Beatles) 16volt vs. Spahn Ranch – “That’s What I Get” (Nine Inch Nails) MINISTRY & Co-Conspirators – “Black Betty” (“traditional” – Ram Jam) REVillusion (feat. EN ESCH & Dawn Wood) – “More & Faster” (KMFDM) Apollo 440 – “(Don’t Fear) The Reaper” (Blue Öyster Cult) Information Society – “Dominion” (The Sisters of Mercy) System Syn – “Losing My Religion” (R.E.M.) Razed in Black – “Cherub Rock” (The Smashing Pumpkins) MGT (feat. Ville Valo) – “Knowing Me Knowing You” (ABBA) HEALTH – “Blue Monday” (New Order) Duran Duran – “White Lines (Don’t Do It)” (Melle Mel) VNV Nation – “Circling Overland” (Front 242) Scandroid – “Shout” (Tears For Fears) NØIR – “The Chauffeur” (Duran Duran) Recoil (feat. Douglas McCarthy) – “Faith Healer” (Alex Harvey) Die Krupps – “Numb” (U2) Adoration Destroyed – “Voices Carry” (‘Til Tuesday) Caustic – “Dare to Be Stupid” (Weird Al Yankovic)







Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)