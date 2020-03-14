



With the cancellation and postponement of several tours and festival events due to COVID-19, not just in the industrial/electro/goth scene, the spirit of friendship and cooperation in music is one of few things that can help enable us to face these challenges head on. As such, ReGen Magazine is happy to present our latest Spotify playlist showcasing some of our “Favorite Collaborations.” Just as our playlists are a team effort curated by Writer Brian H. McLelland, Webmaster Trubie Turner, and Editor-in-Chief Ilker Yücel, so too are these 25 tracks of bands and musicians joining forces to create some killer music that proves even in the most isolating and dire circumstances, we are stronger together!



Track list:

Tweaker (feat. Robert Smith) – “Truth Is” KMFDM (feat. Nivek Ogre) – “That’s All” MGT (feat. Raymond Watts) – “Coming Clean” More Machine Than Man (feat. Daniel Neet) – “Bliss” Black Needle Noise (feat. Bill Leeb) – “A Shiver of Want” Front Line Assembly (feat. Al Jourgensen) – “Stupidity” DJ? Acucrack (feat. Toni Halliday) – “So to Speak” Recoil (feat. Douglas McCarthy) – “Stalker” Implant (feat. Jean-Luc De Meyer) – “The Creature” REVillusion (feat. Waylon Reavis) – “#Asyouwatchtheworldburn” Dogtablet (feat. Jared Louche) – “Things Said & Done (Snake Is a Liar)” HEALTH & Perturbator – “BODY/PRISON” Acumen Nation (feat. Eric Powell) – “The Wreck of Us” Stayte (feat. Richard Patrick) – “So Quick to Turn” Client (feat. Douglas McCarthy) – “Suicide Sister” MISS FD & Vulture Culture – “Spitfire” The Fragile Path (feat. EN ESCH) – “Retinal Scan” 3TEETH & Ho99o9 – “Time’s Up” The Parallel Project (Alex Matheu, Jasyn Bangert, & Courtney Bangert) – “Memory” Army of the Universe (feat. Chibi) – “Until the End” Saul Williams (feat. Trent Reznor & CX KiDTRONiK) – “WTF!” Imatem (feat. Ronan Harris) – “Haven” Slighter & MOЯIS BLAK – “The Hunt” Seabound vs. Mindless Faith – “Domination vs. Bound” Emigrate (feat. Till Lindemann) – “Let’s Go”







During these times of crises, ReGen encourages everyone to stay safe and stay healthy. Please be sure to visit and follow ReGen Magazine on Spotify, and keep checking back every week for a new playlist.

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)