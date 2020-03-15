



Thee loss ov Genesis Breyer P-Orridge yesterday has left an indelibly deep wound on thee world ov music and art, and that is putting it mildly. Referred to by many as thee godparent of industrial music, it was he/r who coined thee phrase “Industrial music for industrial people” in 1977 on The Second Annual Report, thee debut album from Throbbing Gristle, and one of thee most significant statements that led to thee creation ov what we now know ov as industrial music – s/he was constantly innovating, challenging, and even outright deconstructing thee parameters by which we identify art, music, spiritality, gender, and society. S/he enriched thee world and he/r absence leaves it a poorer place.

As a special tribute, ReGen Magazine ‘s Brian H. McClelland, Trubie Turner, and Ilker Yücel have curated a special Spotify playlist showcasing 20 tracks ov Genesis Breyer P-Orridge’s musical and audio experiments; among those featured on this esoteric journey are thee likes ov Throbbing Gristle, Psychic TV, cEvin Key and Download, Loretta’s Doll, Thee Majesty, Bill Laswell, Pigface, Merzbow, Blanck Mass, Nik Turner, Automat, and Nine Inch Nails.



Track list:

cEvin Key (feat. Genesis Breyer P-Orridge) – “Beauty Is the Enemy” Psychic TV – “Godstar” Throbbing Gristle – “What a Day” Download (feat. Genesis Breyer P-Orridge) – “H Sien Influence” Thee Majesty – “Embrace Thee Holy” Pigface (feat. Genesis Breyer P-Orridge) – “Your Own You Own” Bill Laswell (feat. Genesis Breyer P-Orridge) – “The Old Man of the Mountain” Automat (feat. Genesis Breyer P-Orridge) – “Just Drifting” Blanck Mass – “No Lite” [Genesis Breyer P-Orridge Dreamachine Mix] Loretta’s Doll (feat. Genesis Breyer P-Orridge) – “The Disconnected” Merzbow & Genesis Breyer P-Orridge – “Kreeme Horne” Nik Turner (feat. Genesis Breyer P-Orridge) – “Armour For Everyday” [Live] Throbbing Gristle – “Subhuman” Download (feat. Genesis Breyer P-Orridge) – “Lebanull” Psychic TV – “Jigsaw” Thee Majesty – “Mary Never Wanted Jesus (Magdelene Marriage)” cEvin Key (feat. Genesis Breyer P-Orridge) – “Inside Jam World” Pigface (feat. Genesis Breyer P-Orridge) – “Hagseed” Nine Inch Nails – “While I’m Still Here” [Genesis Breyer P-Orridge ‘Howler’ Remix] Merzbow & Genesis Breyer P-Orridge – “All Beauty Is Our Enemy”







All members ov the ReGen Magazine staff send their condolences and well wishes to thee family, friends, and band members past and present ov Genesis Breyer P-Orridge.

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)