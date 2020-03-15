Thee loss ov Genesis Breyer P-Orridge yesterday has left an indelibly deep wound on thee world ov music and art, and that is putting it mildly. Referred to by many as thee godparent of industrial music, it was he/r who coined thee phrase “Industrial music for industrial people” in 1977 on The Second Annual Report, thee debut album from Throbbing Gristle, and one of thee most significant statements that led to thee creation ov what we now know ov as industrial music – s/he was constantly innovating, challenging, and even outright deconstructing thee parameters by which we identify art, music, spiritality, gender, and society. S/he enriched thee world and he/r absence leaves it a poorer place.
As a special tribute, ReGen Magazine‘s Brian H. McClelland, Trubie Turner, and Ilker Yücel have curated a special Spotify playlist showcasing 20 tracks ov Genesis Breyer P-Orridge’s musical and audio experiments; among those featured on this esoteric journey are thee likes ov Throbbing Gristle, Psychic TV, cEvin Key and Download, Loretta’s Doll, Thee Majesty, Bill Laswell, Pigface, Merzbow, Blanck Mass, Nik Turner, Automat, and Nine Inch Nails.
All members ov the ReGen Magazine staff send their condolences and well wishes to thee family, friends, and band members past and present ov Genesis Breyer P-Orridge.
Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)