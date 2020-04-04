



Music, like any other art form, is a communication – a transmission and exchange of ideas and aesthetics, one whose import and significance is more palpable than ever in our lifetimes due to the current global crisis. And so, ReGen Magazine is happy to present the “April 2020 Showcase” as our latest Spotify playlist, and with a whopping 30 tracks, it is our largest selection yet. Perhaps that is to be expected given what a fruitful month it has been – at least artistically speaking – with numerous album and single releases in the industrial, electronic, and alternative underground scene, and we can be sure that more is yet to come. Curated by Writer Brian H. McLelland, Webmaster Trubie Turner, and Editor-in-Chief Ilker Yücel, the “April 2020 Showcase” presents new music from the likes of Julien-K, Clan of Xymox, Front Line Assembly, Rotersand, Ghostfeeder, The New Division, Carbon Based Lifeforms, Nine Inch Nails, Einstürzende Neubauten, and much more!



Track list:

Clan of Xymox – “She” Julien-K – “Stronger Without You” Igorrr – “Camel Dancefloor” Ghostfeeder (feat. Peter Turns Pirate) – “Scene Killer” Progress Is Made – “Risk” Rotersand – “Whatever” Front Line Assembly – “Feeder” This Eternal Decay – “Future Anthem” Helvete Inc. – “The Devil Inside” Calling All Astronauts – “Give Them a Leader” [Single Mix] Planet B – “Bad Girls” BARA HARI – “Carving Flesh” Einstürzende Neubauten – “Ten Grand Goldie” Psy’aviah (feat. Mark Bebb) – “Hold On” Big Black Delta – “Summoner” The New Division – “Ride” KI: Theory (eat. FYOHNA and RapGodJ) – “Suspicious Minds” Carbon Based Lifeforms – “Path of Least Dunka Dunka” Volkor X – “Shoot Them Up” IAMX – “Surrender” [Acoustic Version] Tycho – “Weather” Ghostatic – “Catastrophic Love” Nine Inch Nails – “Run Like Hell” Tricky (feat. Anika) – “Lonely Dancer” Kick Puncher – “Slayer” LOWBORN (feat. VISTA) – “Light Me Up” Apoptygma Berzerk – “Faceless Fear” Funker Vogt – “Ce-3 (First Contact)” BlutEngel vs. Hocico – “Obscured” ALEX (feat. LEDA) – “Secret Level”







Be sure to visit and follow ReGen Magazine on Spotify, and keep checking back for a new playlist.

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)