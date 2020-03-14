



ReGen Magazine is deeply saddened to read thee news that Genesis Breyer P-Orridge has passed away. In a statement posted via the Psychic TV / PTV3 Facebook, the band made thee following announcement:



Dear friends, family and loving supporters, It is with very heavy hearts that we announce thee passing of our beloved father, Genesis Breyer P-Orridge. S/he had been battling leukemia for two and a half years and dropped he/r body early this morning, Saturday March 14th, 2020. S/he will be laid to rest with h/er other half, Jaqueline “Lady Jaye” Breyer who left us in 2007, where they will be re-united.

Thank you for your love and support and for respecting our privacy as we are grieving. Caresse & Genesse P-Orridge

#s/heisher/eforever



Words simply fail in expressing thee artistic and cultural impact s/he had, not just as a creator ov innovative forms ov music, but in challenging thee norms ov art, society, gender, and all points in between.

Thee world is a richer place for he/r having been in it, and s/he leaves us with gratitude in our hearts for what s/he gave us.

May s/he Rest In Peace…

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)