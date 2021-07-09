



ReGen Magazine is thrilled to have been featured as one of “The Best Synthpop Websites (To Discover Amazing Synthpop Music)” from Electrozombies . Established by Thomas Frenken in 2010 as an online resource for all things in the realm of synth and electro-pop, the article features a number of fellow websites and publications from around the world also devoted to these genres; in the article, Franken promotes the inherent variety and familial relationships among all these publications, stating that “the construct of competitive thinking is completely alien to me.” ReGen has shared in this line of thinking, and is pleased to be placed alongside such wonderful sites as Brutal Resonance , I Die:You Die , Post-Punk.com , The Electricity Club , and more! To see the full listing, including links to each website, along with honorable mentions, please go to the Electrozombies website. ReGen Magazine extends its gratitude and appreciation to Frenken and all at Electrozombies , as well as to the other publications featured on the list for being essential parts of the electronic music community; as well, ReGen thanks its readers – all of YOU – for your patronage and keeping us going for hopefully many more years to come.

Electrozombies

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)