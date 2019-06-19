



With the project’s latest album nearing its release date, ReGen Magazine is privileged to present the music video for “So Much More Aware So Much Less Perceptive” from Baltimore electro/industrial act Stoneburner. Blending tribal percussion with industrialized ethnic soundscapes, the song showcases a shift in Stoneburner’s sound as the track is infused with abrasive vocals and lyrics addressing humanity’s addiction to technology and our willful ignorance to its deleterious effects; as such, the surreal and sardonic video is presented as a hyperkinetic news flash from the Stoneburner International News Network (SiNN), with the confrontational taglines of “Because critical thinking is hard, and let’s face it, you’re not very bright” and “Nihilism is boring.” Founder and front man Steven Archer goes on to comment, “It’s not a love song.”







“So Much More Aware So Much Less Perceptive” marks the second release from the upcoming album Technology Implies Belligerence, following the EP The Structure Itself is in Pain, released on May 15. Both the song and album title are references to the Hugo Award finalist and Seiun Award winning science fiction novel Blindsight by author Peter Watts; other tracks on the album reference the novel, such as “Theseus Abandoned” and “Identity by Diagnosis,” all addressing transhumanist themes of identity, consciousness, and artificial intelligence. Technology Implies Belligerence is due for release on July 12 via Negative Gain Productions, and is currently available for pre-order in digital and CD formats via Bandcamp.





Stoneburner

Negative Gain Productions

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)