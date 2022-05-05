



ReGen Magazine is thrilled to present this exclusive stream of Mantis 1, the first in a trilogy of EPs from Austin, TX based electro/industrial act SINE. The first track “Attack” served as the EP’s first single in early April, drawing from SINE founder Rona Rougeheart’s drumming background along with the influence of trip-hop legends like Massive Attack and Tricky, crafting a style that she refers to as “electronic boom.” She explains further, “I really love beats, deep bass, and subs. I’m rooted in dark electronic dance music and industrial sounds, but as a drummer, I can’t deny that I’m more drum and bass oriented with my percussion background being the core foundation of the music I create.”







Due for release on May 6 via eMERGENCY hEARTS, Mantis 1 was produced by Rougeheart with producer and audio engineer Charles Godfrey at Scary American Studio in Austin; the EP also features collaborations with Mark Pistel (Consolidated, Meat Beat Manifesto), Curse Mackey (Pigface, Evil Mothers), and Sean Beavan (Nine Inch Nails, 8MM). Mantis 1 is available for pre-order on Bandcamp in digital and CD formats.





