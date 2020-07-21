



After fronting electro/industrial act Shiv-R for 10 years, Pete Crane has now in 2020 struck with his solo project. Focusing on instrumental club music, Crane’s music culls from a variety of electronic styles, blending elements of bass-heavy techno, EBM, and psy-trance, releasing the That Annihilated Place full-length debut this past March. Now, Crane has announced a follow-up EP, titled XV (15); named for the namber of The Devil tarot card, featured on the neon-colored cover art designed by Emma-Kate Hart, XV is due for release on July 31 via Infacted Recordings and Crane’s own Blind Mice Productions. Along with the four original tracks written, produced, and mixed by Crane, the EP also features two additional remixes – the Tragic Impulse remix of the “You Are Not Your Body” single, and Les Berrtas’ remix of “Fear,” both originally from That Annihilated Place. ReGen Magazine now having the privilege to present an exclusive stream of the EP 10 days before its release date, with pre-orders for XV now available on Bandcamp.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)