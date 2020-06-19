



Blind Mice Productions has announced the release of a new album from Seattle electro/industrial act RiotLegion; dropping on June 23, Machine Liberation marks the band’s fourth release overall, following the 2016 Trigger Warning EP.

ReGen Magazine now presents this exclusive full stream of the album ahead of its release date, showcasing all 11 tracks wrought with thrusting rhythms, abrasive electronics, and confrontational vocals and lyrics that address the sociopolitical zeitgeist of the United States. With all tracks written, performed, programmed, recorded, and mixed by founder and front man Michael Le Roy Coultas, and mastered by tONY_rOCKY_hORROR, RiotLegion states Machine Liberation to be the band’s “most evolved and meticulously crafted work yet.” Appearing as a guest vocalist on “Liberation” is Maxx Destrukt, with the video for the track having premiered on June 17.



Machine
Liberation by RIOTLEGION





RiotLegion

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)