



Hailing from Houston, TX, Provision has since its formation in 2000 been carving its own special niche in the North American dark electronic underground. Over the course of five albums, four EPs, remixes, more than a dozen compilation appearances, and numerous tours, the band had touched on virtually every style within the genre before breaking down after the 2012 release of A New Revolution. Now, after seven long years, founding member Breye 7x is joined by lead/rhythm keyboardist and co-vocalist/songwriter Ian Sol on a mission to prove that despite the current landscape of the music scene, the album format is not dead; with nine new songs, Hearts Turn Dark marks Provision’s sixth full-length album, due for release on Monday, July 20 on Dreamstreet Records. In a special ReGen Magazine Exclusive, the duo now present the new album to be stream in its entirety one day before its official release.







Like a phoenix from the ashes, Provision’s new material draws upon the band’s 20-year history, resulting in a record that asks “What does it mean to truly hurt? And to truly heal?” Hearts Turn Dark resounds with themes of perseverance and determination against the regrets of the past, asking “Are we no longer human” with emotive lyrics “based on actual events.” Mastered by Brian Hazard with Dreamstreet Records’ Rick Falcon serving as Executive Producer, Hearts Turn Dark can be pre-ordered through Bandcamp in CD and digital formats; additionally, Provision promises that the record will be supplemented with multiple singles, exclusive remixes, B-sides, and cover tracks.

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)