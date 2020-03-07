



In 2005, Chicago’s Project .44 released The System Doesn’t Work, solidifying the group’s belligerent and aggressive style wrought with scathing political commentary set to a forceful brand of industrial/rock; with 2020 marking the album’s fifteenth anniversary, GIVE/TAKE recently announced a vinyl reissue, along with the accompanying The System Reworked. Originally produced by Steven Seibold (Hate Dept.) and Martin Atkins (Pigface) and remastered by Rob Robinson (Sergeant Sawtooth, ohGr, Hate Dept.), the new edition of The System Doesn’t Work features previously unreleased material culled from the original sessions – among them, the track “Time to Fight,” which now makes its exclusive premiere here on ReGen Magazine . Project .44 founder Chris Harris explains, “‘Time to Fight’ is a demo for The System Doesn’t Work that got lost in the vault. We’ve reassembled the whole team, at the same studio, with the same gear to recreate the vibe of the 2004 recording sessions, and BAM! We polished off this long lost gem. PLAY LOUD!” Among the band members at the time were vocalist/keyboardist/guitarist Harris, bassist Charles Levi (My Life with the Thrill Kill Kult), guitarist Louis Svitek (MINISTRY), and percussionist [MeTal}, with contributions by guitarist Eric McWhorter (W.O.R.M.), vocalist Sinderella Pussie (The Bomb Gang Girlz), drummer Bill DeMarco, and bassist Bob Pedroza.



https://regenmag.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/Project-.44-Time-to-Fight.wav



Dedicated to the loving memory of Jamie Duffy and Jason McNinch, the 15th anniversary edition of The System Doesn’t Work will be presented in a translucent red vinyl limited to 300 copies; along with “Time to Fight” as a bonus track, the album will also feature special anniversary artwork and a hand-numbered certificate of authenticity. As well, the record’s remix companion, The System Reworked is also being given the anniversary treatment, issued as a limited edition CD that can be purchased separately, or packaged with The System Doesn’t Work (limited to 100). Mastered by Sean Payne (Cyanotic), The System Reworked features remixes by the likes of EN ESCH, End.user, Hate Dept., W.O.R.M., Cyanotic, APOX, Sheep on Drugs, Razed in Black, and DJ? Acucrack. “The themes are relevant, this form of industrial has seen a bit of a revival, and the band has been pulled out of semi-retirement status with asks to play Mechanismus Festival, Sanctuary Festival, and others,” Harris comments. With further events being planned for 2020 and 2021, he concludes, “With all of these celebrations of this music, it’s time to shine a light again.” Both The System Doesn’t Work and The System Reworked are available for pre-order on Bandcamp, with a release date of March 22.









Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)