



It has been 14 years since Parity Boot first emerged from the German underground with a vicious and aggressive, yet melodic blend of thrash metal and industrialized electronics. At long last, the quartet is returning with the impending release of Fast Forward, the long-awaited follow-up to 2009’s Into Nothing, arriving this Friday, May 12 via Black Sunset and MDD Records. ReGen Magazine is pleased to present, two days ahead of its release, this exclusive stream of Fast Forward, presenting over 40 minutes of industrial thrash that demonstrates “how diverse, heavy, and at the same time atmospheric metal from Germany can be.” Mastered by Jörg Uken (Soundloge) and produced at Zenephant Studio, Fast Forward is now available to pre-order in digital and CD formats via Bandcamp.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)