ReGen Exclusive: MGT presents remix track preceding upcoming sophomore album





Having recently signed to Cleopatra Records, MGT – featuring guitarist Mark Gemini Thwaite and vocalist/songwriter Ashton Nyte – will be releasing the project’s second full-length album Gemini Nyte in February of 2018. Intended as a “stopgap ‘release'” to precede the album and presented here as a special ReGen Magazine Exclusive, the band unleashes this MGT Killer Remix of the track “Jesamine (Poetry & Ice).” Thwaite explains that the remix is a and “a reminder of one of the songs myself and Ashton wrote that formed a catalyst for the new album.” The original track was one of two to feature Nyte as vocalist on the MGT Volumes debut, released in 2016. In addition, also preceding Gemini Nyte will be a single and music video, scheduled tentatively for a January release. Volume had also featured guest performances by the likes of Raymond Watts (PIG), Ville Valo (H.I.M.), Saffron (Republica), Andi (Sex Gang Children), and Wayne Hussey (The Mission) among others. Following in its predecessor’s footsteps, Gemini Nyte is slated to include appearances by Paul Ferguson (Killing Joke), Burton C. Bell (Fear Factory, Ascension of the Watchers), and Lol Tolhurst and Pearl (Porl) Thompson (both formerly of The Cure). MGT is also currently booking dates for a U.S. tour for spring, 2018.









Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)