



Having completed the initial run of her co-headlining Code Blue tour with Zwaremachine, Chicago electro/industrial artist I Ya Toyah has announced a new single and music video for her track “Flashback,” remixed by the legendary Rhys Fulber (Front Line Assembly, Conjure One). “I aimed to create a mood of Berlin at 4:00am,” Fulber states of his remix, further referring to its throbbing minimalism and sparse, dark atmosphere as “sadness on the dance floor.” The video, premiering exclusively here at ReGen Magazine , was created by Joel Lopez of Lumbra Records and shot in various locations in Chicago – including Lincoln Park, Bucktown, and MIchigan Avenue – in an effort to capture “reality – city lights, rush of life, and… mental alienation. Inner struggle and sense of loneliness in the big city is covered up by the glow of the promised land. Everything is possible – you can even go crazy and lose it all.”







The Rhys Fulber remix of “Flashback” will be released digitally on May 31; the original track can be heard on I Ya Toyah’s Code Blue debut album, released in October 2018. As stated, the artist recently completed a run of dates in support of the album with fellow Midwestern industrial act Zwaremachine, the two having also collaborated on the “Smile that Killed a Country” single released in February and performed exclusively on the tour. Both artists have stated that additional tour dates are in the works.

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)