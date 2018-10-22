ReGen Exclusive: FiXT artist Soul Extract previews first track from upcoming full-length debut





Having recently signed to independent imprint FiXT, the first full-length album from Atlanta, GA based artist Soul Extract, Circadian Algorithm has been announced. In this exclusive preview, ReGen Magazine presents the album track “Oblivion,” showcasing the project’s emotive blend of alt. rock melodies and scorching electronics textures, creating a punchy and cinematic sound that makes Soul Extract a fine addition to the label’s roster. “Written to reflect various struggles in life and how those struggles can consume a person and keep one from enjoying normal life,” according to band founder Josh Mullis, “Oblivion” is the first track on an album he describes as his life goal and dream – “a collection of songs dating back to 2001” that he never expected “to gain any attention,” concluding that he is “deeply humbled by all the positive feedback.” Originally released independently by the artist in 2017, this new edition of Circadian Algorithm features revamped production, mixing, and mastering, along with new artwork; the record is due for release via FiXT on November 13, with pre-orders now available via Bandcamp.









Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)