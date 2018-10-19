



Black Tape for a Blue Girl has announced the release of the digital edition of the band’s twelfth album, To Touch the Milky Way, and ReGen Magazine is privileged to be able to present this exclusive stream of album track “The Stars” as a special preview of what the album holds. Funded via a successful Kickstarter campaign, the seven tracks on To Touch the Milky Way showcase the prominent darkwave act’s distinctively ethereal textures and haunting melodic atmospheres, led by the alluring vocals of Danielle Herrera and Michael Plaster. With chilling layers of synths, distant drums, and acoustic and electric guitars that evoke the swirling and introspective ambience audiences have come to love from Black Tape for a Blue Girl, the song is a blissful and ephemeral sojourn into classic shoegaze/dakrwave; founder Sam Rosenthal describes “The Stars” as “wistful, sad, hopeful… beautiful sadness.” He further states, “As I started writing the song on the acoustic guitar, an ’80s ethereal dream-pop vibe immediately made itself known to me, and I was intrigued. I felt I was tapping into the moody beauty we love from those artists we listened to back in the day, and that got me excited to see if I could write a song in this style.”







Rosenthal has described the album as a creation of “sparser textural ambient sections, which flow out of the ethereal vocal sections” to present themes of “overcoming self-imposed boundaries” and characters that “strive to take hold of the life they have left unlived.” He is joined by multi-instrumentalist Chase Dobson, Desden Dolls drummer and longtime associate Brian Viglione, and Nick Shadow, with model and non-binary pornstar Mercy West portraying an androgynous alien traveler in the album’s artwork.

Pre-orders for To Touch the Milky Way are now available via Bandcamp and the Projekt Records website, in digital, CD, and vinyl formats, with the street date for digital editions on November 2, and physical editions on November 16. The vinyl edition, pressed on 140-gram split color white/brown with a 12-inch lyric card and 24pt jacket, is limited to a quantity of 300, while Patron supporters will be granted access to this and 10 back catalog releases, along with supporter-only exclusives.

