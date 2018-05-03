ReGen Exclusive: Artoffact releases collaborative album from M.B. + Barnacles





ReGen Magazine is proud to present an exclusive stream of what Artoffact Records’ Jacek Kozlowski refers to as “One of the coolest albums Artoffact is releasing this year.” Sidereal Decomposition Activity, a collaborative effort from legendary Italian composers Maurizio Bianchi and Matteo Uggeri, under the moniker of M.B. + Barnacles, releases on May 4 and is available for pre-order now on Storming the Base and Bandcamp. Presenting four extended tracks of “cosmic music,” the album shows the two composers exploring a dynamic and almost psychedelic blend of throbbing beats with swells of analog noise to create what is described as “an uncompromising trip through space,” and “a neurotic trip” that is sure to please all fans of experimental electronic music.

Kozlowski further states that it was “a real honor to work with such legends.”



<a href="http://mbbarnacles.bandcamp.com/album/sidereal-decomposition-activity">Sidereal Decomposition Activity by M.B. + Barnacles</a>



Maurizio Bianchi has previously collaborated with the likes of Merzbow, Dissecting Table, and Dais Records’ Ryan Martin, while Matteo Uggeri has produced music under several monikers, including Sparkle in Grey, Barnacles, and his own name. He recently appeared on Controlled Bleeding’s acclaimed 2017 remix album Carving Songs album, having remixed the track “As Evening Implodes.”

