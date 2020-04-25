



Hosted by Alex Zander – founder of MK Ultra Magazine – and musician/actress/model Yvette Lera, the MKUltraSound Podcast has become a weekly staple of news and discussion for the underground alternative music scene. With topics ranging from music and entertainment to mainstream media, politics, and more, the show champions an unfiltered free speech attitude, all recorded in Zander’s Studio D-Ablo in Chicago. Despite the interrupted schedule due to lockdowns and Zander suffering a recent family tragedy, he and Lera power through to keep MKUltraSound on the internet airwaves. Past guests on the show have included the likes of Pete Guellard (MACE, The Electric Hellfire Club), Jared Louche (Chemlab, Prude), ACID CASUALTY, Mortiis, Ania Tarnowska (I Ya Toyah, The Joy Thieves), and more; on April 19, ReGen Magazine editor-in-chief Ilker Yücel had the honor of appearing on the show. With Zander and Lera recording from the studio, the two hosts spoke with Yücel over the phone about the current lockdown status, comparing experiences between Chicago and Baltimore, speaking about ReGen ‘s history, Yücel’s musical activities as a past member of Baltimore industrial/rock band White Shadow, discussing the future of live music post-pandemic, and showcasing a performance by Pete Guellard and friends of “Man of Constant Sorrow.”

Ilker Yücel would like to extend his gratitude and appreciation to Alex Zander, Yvette Lera, and all the crew who make the MKUltraSound Podcast possible for inviting him to participate on the show. We at ReGen encourage people to subscribe and keep listening to the sound of the underground.









Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)