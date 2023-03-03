



Elis Alex has proven his musical mettle in the black metal scene as a member of such acts as Ravencult and Nigredo, but with the formation of Reflection Black, he shifts his focus to a different kind of darkness. With today’s release of Last Stop to Nowhere, Alex explores themes of spiritual escapism through such avenues as sleep and dreams, death and the occult, “with the questioning of current realities of all forms.” He explains further that “spiritual elevation and degradation can be seen as two sides of the same coin leading to a state of non-existence, the Last Stop to Nowhere,” the album showcasing his forays into darkwave, post-punk, and goth/rock, performing all instruments and vocals entirely on his own, with the exception of an appearance by saxophonist Fotis Xenikoudakis on the opening track “Post Sleep Trauma.” Following the reveal of a lyric video for “Yet Unseen Colours,” and Last Stop to Nowhere was released today, March 3, available via Bandcamp in digital and CD formats; this marks Reflection Black’s full-length album debut following the singles “Call My Name” and “Let the Spirit” released in 2021, which were featured on the Entering Dreamtime EP the following year, alongside a cover of A Flock of Seagulls’ “I Ran (So Far Away).”









