



Armalyte Industries has announced the latest addition to its illustrious roster, the one-man technopunk project known as RED-MEAT. Drawing heavily on the influence of the WaxTrax! era with a decidedly angry queer and outsider sensibility, Rhys Hughes’s music blends elements of techno and EBM with scathing, mechanized vocals stemming from such industrial/metal pioneers as MINISTRY and Godflesh; the signing comes in the wake of RED-MEAT’s 2021 debut, Homo Vulgaris, released via Drøne Records, whose physical edition sold out within hours of release. Due to arrive in June 2023 in digital and cassette formats, the “Providence” single will be RED-MEAT’s first release with Armalyte, with a full-length album titled Hell Hath No Fury Like… to follow by the end of the year. To date, RED-MEAT has shared the stage with the likes of Kontravoid, Adult., iVardensphere, and Plack Blague.

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)