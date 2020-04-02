



Serbian experimental industrial/metal project Reconvalescent has released a new EP, titled Vestigial, on the Machine Man Records label. The EP is presented as audio transmissions delivered by “a vessel of information from a faraway galaxy” sent to teach humanity of its own achievements and warn of the problems faced in its place of origin; with the project led by an enigmatic figure known only as the “Vessel,” he states that he hopes human beings can learn to “be a positive impact on this part of the universe and yourselves.” The follow up to the Entropy EP released in 2019, Vestigial was released on March 27 and is available in digital and streaming formats.





