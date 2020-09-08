Sep 2020 08

Realize announces details of impending sophomore album, releasing third single and music video0

Industrial/metal trio Realize has unveiled a new music video for the track “Melted Base,” the latest single from the band’s upcoming sophomore album. With a decidedly old-school take on the genre that recalls the lo-fi mechanical aesthetics of Godflesh and Nailbomb with themes inspired by sci-fi authors like Frederik Pohl and Phillip K. Dick, the Arizona group utilized no amplifiers or live drums on the new album; as such, the programmed rhythms on Machine Violence were achieved by way of an Alesis drum machine, while the live ingredients of vocals, bass, and guitar were filtered through various digital and computerized effects, creating a raw yet mechanical sound that reflects the convergence of organic and synthetic life in the album’s lyrics.
 

 
Album Cover“Melted Base” is the third single from the album, following “Disappear” and “Slag Pile.” Machine Violence follows up on Realize’s 2017 Demolition debut, with a release date of September 25 via Relapse Records. Pre-orders are available now, with the album to be released in digital, CD, and blood red vinyl formats; additionally, a neon violet with splatter vinyl variant is available in quantities limited to 300 copies with 17 remaining at the time of this article.
 

 

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)

