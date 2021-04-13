



Insane Records has announced the release of Perfidious Depopulation, the latest album from Belgian EBM and dark electro act Reality’s Despair. With the album’s themes revolving around both contemporary social issues and the occult, this marks the fourth full-length release from Reality’s Despair since the project’s reactivation in 2018, following a long period of hibernation; formed in 1997 by Tom, the band had been an entirely independent venture until recently signing to Insane Records for this new album. Due for release on April 17, pre-orders for Perfidious Depopulation are now available via Bandcamp in CD and digital formats; the introductory single “The Cold Room” is available for preview stream, with the album also featuring club edits of album tracks “Cytokine Storm” and “Distance Kills Existence,” and an extended version of “Our Future is Cold.”





Reality’s Despair

Facebook, Twitter, SoundCloud, Bandcamp, YouTube

Insane Records

Website, Facebook, Twitter, Bandcamp, YouTube



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)