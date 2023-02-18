



Subsound Records has announced the release of Songs of Stone, a collaborative EP blending elements of poetry, theatre, and dark ambient and industrial soundscapes. Throughout human history, the disparities between reality and myth have often been attributed to the passing of stories through oral expression, leading to transient and ever-changing narratives rich in emotion and empathy, but sometimes lacking in context and consistency; thus, the written word offered the ancients the ability to inscribe on durable material and conserve words in time. Such is the thematic backdrop upon which award-winning Italian poet and writer Gabriele Tinti has devised a small series of epigrams and elegies, eloquently read by renowned actor Malcolm McDowell atop the darkly resonant and dreamily abrasive compositions of Zu founder Massimo Pupillo, resulting in five extended tracks of what the label calls “a twilight zone between dreams and mythology, where remote past and future horizons meet.” Pressed on 10-inch black wax vinyl, Songs of Stone is limited to 300 copies; due for release on March 10, pre-orders available now via Subsound Records.

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)