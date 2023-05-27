



Among the numerous underground imprints to emerge in the ’90s was Re-Constriction Records, whose founder Chase will be appearing on the latest episode of Dirk Marshall’s VH US Podcast. As the show’s focus is primarily on films, with guests being figures with either a direct or tangential connection, Marshall and Chase will be discussing Industrial Accident: The Story of WaxTrax! Records. “We both love WaxTrax!,” Marshall states, “which is responsible for so many of us loving industrial.” As such, the discussion will also cover Chase’s history with Re-Constriction, the logistics of running a label devoted to a niche market, stories and anecdotes about the label’s tenure from 1992-1999 (including the reveal of a galmour band that used to ship records for him), if a demo Marshall had sent at age 17 would’ve been considered for a release, and what Chase’s last name is… in other words, an interview not to be missed!

Among the more notable releases under the Re-Constriction imprint were Firetribe, The Iron Icon, and Stone-Ten Stitches by The Clay People… 16volt’s Wisdom, Skin, and LetDownCrush… Iron Lung Corp’s Big Shiny Spears… Diatribe’s Nothing and subseqent self-titled album… Entropy Lingua and Tactiq by Society Burning… Christ Analogue’s In Radiant Decay… Collide’s Beneath the Skin and Distort… albums by H3llb3nt, Swamp Terrorists, Leæther Strip, SMP, and several compilations. Re-Constriction was an affiliate of the Cargo Music label, which continues to focus on outsider alternative music.

Past guests over the history of VH US include Chris Connelly (Revolting Cocks, Cocksure, The Joy Thieves), Rodney Anonymous (The Dead Milkmen, 7th Victim), comic book writer/illustrator Leila Del Luca, chefs Aaron Barnett and Gabe Rosen, fashion designer Michelle Lesniak, wine distributor Kristen Castagna, retired phone sex operator Tonya Jone Miller, makeup effects artist Mark Shostrom, and more.

The episode will air on Tuesday, May 30.

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)