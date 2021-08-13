



Raymond Watts has proven time and again to be a master wordsmith, not just for his extensive use of alliterative titles and sardonic turns of phrase in affectionate mockery of classic rock & roll; often, PIG lyrics tread that strange space between purely poetic and playfully puerile. As part of the livestream celebration of U.K. industrial label Armalyte Industries’ twentieth anniversary on July 31, Watts offered a powerful, painful, and provocative spoken word reading of lyrics from an untitled song set to appear on a forthcoming EP. Now, the Mighty Swine has shared this previously exclusive performance via YouTube, sharing with fans the first taste of his new material to follow the soon-to-be-released Pain Killer remix album.







The original Armalyte XX stream can still be viewed via 2 DarkProductions’ Twitch channel, although with some of the audio omitted due to copyrights. Acting as a remix companion to 2020’s Pain Is God, Pain Killer is due for release on September 3 via Armalyte Industries, with pre-orders now available on Bandcamp; the album features remixes by PIG, Imperative Reaction, Cold Cave, Chris Vrenna, Jim Davies, Drownd, I Ya Toyah, Front Line Assembly, Curse Mackey, REVillusion, ESA, Die Krupps, and more.









<PIG>

Website, Facebook, Twitter, SoundCloud, Bandcamp, YouTube

Armalyte Industries

Website, Facebook, Twitter, Bandcamp, YouTube



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)