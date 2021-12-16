



Marking the synthpop and darkwave act’s eighth single of 2021, Raygun Romance has revealed the music video for “Maybe.” Written, produced, and performed entirely by Ty Oliver, the Raygun Romance front man calls the song “a very personal ode to a relationship that I’ve been in and out of for several years now,” with the song’s sardonic and saccharine tone recalling the best genre hits of the ’80s as he sings “Never the first choice, but you’re always mine,” and “Maybe, just maybe, I can be that one.” The intimacy of the song’s subjet matter is mirrored by the simple visual approach of the video, filmed and edited entirely by Oliver by way of iPhone and laptop, with the track available via all major digital/streaming platform. In addition to Raygun Romance, Ty Oliver is best known as the guitarist for industrial/alt. metal act Powerman 5000. After taking over as the face of the project at the start of 2021, “Maybe” marks Oliver’s sixth single under the moniker as the sole vocalist; past releases have featured collaborations with the likes of Danny Blu, Clint Carney (System Syn), Ryan Shuck (Julien-K, Adema, ex-Orgy), and Sammi Doll (IAMX).





Raygun Romance

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)