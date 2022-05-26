



Having transitioned from the industrialized nü-metal of Powerman 5000 to the more melodic synthwave and electro/rock of Raygun Romance, Ty Oliver has unveiled his latest single, his second of 2022. In the artist’s words, “‘Adore You’ is a real time bittersweet ode to a relationship that is doomed from day one, but with chemistry so immediate and intense, it’s almost impossible to walk away from.” Complementing the song is the accompanying music video, which sees Oliver joined by burlesque dance and pinup model Miss Spent Youth; edited by Oliver and shot by Marie Ilene, the video for “Adore You” follows in the sterling neon-lit style presented by his previous singles, after the January release of “Let It Go.” Previous releases from Raygun Romance included guest appearances by the likes of Sammi Doll (IAMX), Mad Gallica (Ghost), Danny Blu, Clint Carney (System Syn), and Ryan Shuck (Julien-K, Adema, Dead By Sunrise). “Adore You” is available to stream via all major platforms.





Raygun Romance

Website, Facebook, Twitter, SoundCloud, YouTube, Instagram

Miss Spent Youth

Website, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)