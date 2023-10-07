



Helmed by W.A.S.T.E. drummer Vanessa Saw, Ratio Strain has announced the release of a new single, titled “Liminal,” which the artist says “aims to bring a little bit of noise and female power to the dancefloor.” The song was created in support of promoter Vannah Vicious and Club Obsession, a staple of the San Diego underground scene run by Vicious; “I have so much respect for the drive and sense of community she has,” Saw explains, “and want to support my fellow women in the scene.” Club Obsession regularly hosts a contingent of theme nights, with October focusing on the Hellraiser film franchise for the Halloween season. As such, “Liminal” features numerous samples culled from the latest entry in the series, “which I think is fitting since Pinhead is more female presenting.” The iconic character was portrayed by actress/model and San Diego native Jamie Clayton, referred to as “The Priest” in the 2022 film directed by David Bruckner. “Liminal” is due for digital release on Friday, October 13 via Bandcamp and Spotify; the single follows The B Side of Life, released this past March.

Ratio Strain

Website, Facebook, SoundCloud, Bandcamp, Instagram



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)