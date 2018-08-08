Rasputina invites American Murder Song for West Coast tour

American Murder Song, the dark folk/rock act of Terrance Zdunich and Saar Hendelman, has been invited to join Rasputina on a tour of the West Coast. The tour spans four dates, beginning on August 21 in Los Angeles, CA and concluding in Seattle, WA on August 26; a full listing of dates and tickets for the tour are available via the Rasputina website. Rasputina founder and front woman Melora Creager recorded on Zdunich’s Repo!: The Genetic Opera soundtrack, with Zdunich stating, “Melora and I are friends now, but I fanboy’d so hard when she invited American Murder Song to be an opening act.”







In addition, Zdunich clarifies that the shows will take on a more traditional rock format in contrast to the band’s Anti-Recital tour, which will be a more intimate affair; “No stages. No microphones. Just you, Saar, and I, and a piano.” American Murder Song’s Anti-Recital tour begins on September 13 in Los Angeles, CA and continuing until October 13 in Phoenix, AZ; tickets and tour dates are available via the Anti-Recital Tour website.







American Murder Song is also currently working on a new album, with Zdunich and Hendelman promising the new material to be the band’s most ambitious and most aggressive. Incorporating electric guitars, industrial programming, and double-kick drums alongside the group’s traditional folk/Americana sound, Zdunich comments, “One of the underlying themes of the new album is war, and this new assortment of aggressive instrumentation definitely creates the feeling of a sonic battlefield.” American Murder Song hopes to have the new album completed and released to the public by October.

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)