



Rammstein has long been celebrated for extravagent music videos, and the release of the first single from the band’s forthcoming eighth full-length album is no exception. “Zeit” (“Time”) finds the heroes of Neue Deutsch Härte collaborating with director, actor, and fellow musician Robert Gwisdek to present a lurid and lavish production the painterly images often crossing the lines of taste and artistry… in grand Rammstein fashion. Simialrly, as the title track is driven primarily by pastoral and pensive pianos and Till Lindemann’s trademark vocals, the chorus erupting into the band’s trademark Teutonic bombast to offer the first taste of what Zeit will be delivering upon its release. The “Zeit” single can be purchased in CD and vinyl formats.







Zeit follows Rammstein’s 2019 self-titled album and is due for release on April 29, with pre-orders available now in standard and deluxe CD and black and clear double-vinyl editions. The band had originally planned to conduct a full-scale stadium tour of Europe and North American in 2020 prior to the onset of the pandemic; the tour was then postponed to this year, with a full listing of dates and ticket links available via the Rammstein website.

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)