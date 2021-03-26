



Pioneering Neue Deutsche Härte band Rammstein has once again had to reschedule their European stadium tour due to COVID-19 restrictions. The new dates begin in May of 2022, with previously purchased tickets remaining valid for the new dates. Unfortunately, the Belfast show could not be rescheduled and has been cancelled; Belfast ticket holders will be refunded. No word yet as to whether the North American leg of the tour, slated to begin in August 2021, will also be delayed. A full listing of the rescheduled tour dates can be found on the band’s website.

Rammstein has been spending the unexpected time off working on music, announcing in late February that the band’s eighth album had been recorded, which had not originally been planned; the album’s title and release date have not yet been made public.

Rammstein

Lizzie Marie (MenagerieMacabreArt)