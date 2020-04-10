



German Neue Deutsche Härte powerhouse Rammstein has released a “quarantine collection” of merch and video playlists to help fans ride out the self-isolation of the current lockdowns. Included in the list is vocalist Till Lindemann’s latest poetry collection, 100 Gedichte (“100 Poems”), which mixes traditional poetry with folk songs, ballads, and the singer’s trademark wry humor. Rounding out the literary section is keyboardist Christian “Flake” Lorenz’s 2017 Heute hat die Welt Geburtstag (“Today is the World’s Birthday”), as well as Mike Oldfield im Schaukelstuhl (“Mike Oldfield in the Rocking Chair”), written by Lindemann’s late father Werner Lindemann, consisting of nine months of observations of his then 19-year-old son. In addition to the traditional selections of CDs and DVDs, the band has also added more unusual offerings including a Rammstein branded harmonica, trivia game, candle holder, and alcoholic beverages. A full listing of all merch items can be found on the Rammstein webstore.

Although numerous tours and live events have been cancelled or postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Rammstein’s North American Stadium Tour – scheduled to begin on August 20 in Montreal, Quebec and conclude on September 27 in Mexico City – is still occuring at the time of this article’s publication; the band issued a statement on April 9 that “We are monitoring the situation in the individual countries very attentively and are in close contact with the band’s local partners. As soon as there is clear and binding information it will be passed on to every ticket holder for the upcoming shows. Until then we appreciate your patience and understanding.” Lindemann had been admitted to the hospital on March 26 on the advice of his physician to be tested for the CoronaVirus; after a night in intensive care, he tested negative and has since been released.

