



With Rammstein reportedly working on new material while also gearing up for European and North American tours rescheduled for 2022, front man Till Lindemann continues to create under his solo project with the the release of a new music video, titled “Ich Hasse Kinder,” which translates to “I Hate Kids.” Directed by Serghey Grey, the graphic video follows in Lindemann’s controversial style, with depictions of seemingly random acts of violence, including exploding vehicles, severed body parts, a man tied to a chair thrown down a stairwell, and Lindemann vomiting in Moscow’s Red Square; as well, the children in the video partake in their own harsh acts upon each other – tamer by comparison, but offering little in the way of commentary or resolution beyond Lindemann’s character being interrogated viciously and ultimately brought before a tribunal.







“Ich Hasse Kinder” is Lindemann’s second solo release in 2021, following the “Любимый город” (“Favorite City”) Russian piano ballad released on April 22; the single featured lyrics transposed from Russian poets Yevgeniy Dolmatovsky and Nikita Bogoslovsky. While it is not presently known if Lindemann is working on a full-length album, the two singles mark the artist’s transition away from the Lindemann band – originally founded with Peter Tägtgren – into a fully fledged solo project; Peter Tägtgren had announced his departure from Lindemann in November 2020, one year after the release of the band’s sophomore album F + M. The Live in Moscow album was released on May 21, 2021.





Till Lindemann

Facebook, SoundCloud, YouTube

Lindemann

Website, Facebook, YouTube

Vertigo Berlin/Universal Music Group

Website, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)