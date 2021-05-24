



Following the announcement of the band’s newly rescheduled tour dates for a European stadium tour in 2022, Rammstein has now done so for the North American leg, which now includes two additional dates, several months after. Marking the band’s first stadium tour on our shores, the prominent Neue Deutsche Härte sextet will be bringing forth a full-scale stadium-sized stage production; beginning on August 21 in Montreal, Quebec, the tour will see Rammstein performing in Philadelphia, Minneapolis, Chicago, San Antonio, Los Angeles, and Mexico City, with the latter two cities featuring multiple dates – Los Angeles on September 23 and 24, and Mexico City on October 1, 2, and 4.

Tickets for the new shows will be going on sale to the general public at 10:00am local time on Friday, May 28, available to purchase through Rammstein’s website, where a full listing of tour dates and venues can be found; pre-sale tickets for subscribers to Rammstein’s newsletter will be available through Ticketmaster starting on Tuesday, May 25 at 5:00pm and ending on Thursday, May 27 at 10:00pm. All times refer to local time in the specific state and country. Prior to the North American leg, Rammstein will be touring Europe in May of 2022, with previously purchased tickets remaining valid for the new dates, minus Belfast, which could not be rescheduled and has been therefore cancelled; Belfast ticket holders will be refunded.

Originally planned for 2020, the European and North American stadium tour was intended to celebrate the 2019 release of Rammstein’s seventh full-length album – untitled, but also referred to eponymously as RAMMSTEIN, making it a de-facto self-titled record; the tour was ultimately postponed to 2022 due to the COVID-19 restrictions, with vocalist Till Lindemann at one point having been admitted to the hospital to be tested for the CoronaVirus, with the results being negative. Since then, anticipation has been high for the band to announce the rescheduled tour dates, while the group had announced in February of this year that an eighth album had been recorded. The album’s title and release date have not yet been made public.

Rammstein

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)