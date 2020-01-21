



Celebrating the release of a new album last year, German industrial/metal titans Rammstein will be embarking on a tour of North America. Beginning on August 20 in Montreal, Quebec, and concluding on September 27 in Mexico City, with stops including Chicago, Philadelphia, D.C., Los Angeles, and more, this marks Rammstein’s first-ever stadium tour on our shores; as such, the sextet will be bringing forth a full-scale stadium-sized stage production, which follows a run of sold-out European shows. Tickets for the North American Stadium Tour 2020 will be on sale to the general public at 10:00am local time on January 24, with a limited number of pre-sale tickets available to members of Rammtein’s “LIFAD” fan club via Ticketmaster from 10:00am on January 22 to 10:00pm on January 23. A full listing of live dates in Europe and North America, along with additional ticket and venue information, can be found on Rammstein’s website.

Rammstein released the greatly anticipated seventh full-length album – untitled, but also referred to eponymously as RAMMSTEIN as a de facto self-titled record – was released via Universal Music Group on May 17, 2019, marking the band’s first album of new material since 2009’s Liebe Ist Für Alle Da. The introductory single and opening track “Deutschland” went on to become the group’s second No. 1 hit in Germany, with following singles “Radio” and “Ausländer” also charting highly; the album itself has charted highly around the world, and has garnered critical and commercial acclaim.

Rammstein

Universal Music Group

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)