



Four years since the Eastern European electro/rock group’s debut, Raizer has at last announced the release of a sophomore record, titled Resurrection. With the band currently signed as one of the foremost acts on the FiXT Radium imprint thanks to its mix of driving synthwave ambient, drum & bass energy, and rock & roll defiance, Raizer has maintained an active if sporadic presence since 2017’s We Are the Future with a series of singles, remixes, and compilation appearances; as such, singles like “Explode,” “Phoenix,” “Chaos,” “Free,” “Weightlessness,” “Precious,” “Wave of Change,” and “Speed” are now revealed to have been leading to Resurrection, all produced by Anton Vladimirov. With pre-orders available now via Bandcamp and the FiXT webstore, Resurrection will be released on September 10 in digital and CD formats.





Raizer

Facebook, Twitter, SoundCloud, Bandcamp

FiXT Radium

Website, Webstore, Facebook, Twitter, Bandcamp, YouTube



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)