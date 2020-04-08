



Two years after relasing The World Ends Today, Erk Aicrag’s Rabio Sorda returns with a new video single, titled “Destruye.” Showcasing the Mexican/German band’s blend of industrialized metal and harsh electronics, Aicrag explains the song is “about burning down the negative experiences of your past and building a future from the ashes of them.” Also describing the song as forceful and driving, he comments that “it is the perfect track to get lost into and bang your head to,” with the music video directed by Liss Eulenherz mirroring the song’s darkly inspirational tone.







Although referred to as a solo project for Aicrag, best known as the front man for Hocico, the full trio features Aicrag on vocals/lyrics/”Telepathic Communications,” with guitarist/percussionist Marcus Engel and live drummer Maxx. The full single for “Destruye” is due for release on April 29 via Out of Line Music; among the acts providing remixes are Leæther Strip, Shadow Sect, and Aicrag’s own alter-ego Virus vs Humans. Pre-orders for the “Destruye” single are available now via Bandcamp.





Rabia Sorda

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)