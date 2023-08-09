J.P. Anderson and SumGrrl have partnered with prominent indie imprint FiXT for the release of the latest Rabbit Junk single, which sees the band continuing to explore an even deeper cinematic scope to its music. Released today, August 8, “Fight Me, Erebus” presents what Rabbit Junk calls “a metaphor for social isolation in the digital age,” taking inspiration from sci-fi soundtracks and mankind’s search for life on other worlds. Lyrics like “Am I alone?,” “Reaching for infinity,” and “Waiting for someone to hear me” resonate amid the duo’s signature cyberpunk backdrop of grinding guitars and dynamic layers of synths and hard-hitting beats, Anderon’s vocal vacillating between melodic beauty and grating screams, moments of spacy ambience taking over to mirror the vast expanses of the cosmos. “As a species, we look toward space for signs of intelligent life,” Anderson continues, “and as individuals, we often look toward cyberspace for the same thing. Alas, both space and cyberspace typically fail to demonstrate evidence that we are not alone.”
Written, mixed, produced, and mastered entirely by Rabbit Junk, and available now via Bandcamp, “Fight Me, Erebus” follows up on the “Unknown O S T” single released this past June. Prior to the new single, the band had created a remix of “Demoralize,” appearing on the 2022 Circle of Dust (Remixed) album; in turn, FiXT acts Kodeseven and Kaixo remixed Rabbit Junk’s “Love is Hell” and “Pathogenesis,” respectively. The band’s last full-length album, 2022’s Apocalypse For Beginners has been widely acclaimed, earning a spot on ReGen‘s Top 50 Albums of 2022.
Sharing the same cover art, created by Cory Todd, with singles by Brighter Than a Thousand Suns, Raizer, Void Chapter, Richy Nix, Aaron Steel & KAEDO, Afterglow, TANUS, Andromida, Ultra-Violence, and Toronto is Broken, “Fight Me, Erebus” will likely be included in a forthcoming FiXT Radium compilation to showcase the label’s more industrial/rock and cyberpunk-styled acts.
