



Queen Kwong, the musical alias of Carré Kwong Callaway, has been enjoying a steady ascent in the annals of modern music; opening for Nine Inch Nails at the behest of Trent Reznor in 2005, 2009, and 2018, the artist has since released two albums and two EPs, which has led to her signing with L.A.-based indie label Sonic Ritual for her latest effort. “It’s not a fun record,” Callaway explains, “but, at times, it’s a funny one.” As with her previous releases, the new record was written and recorded spontaneously, the lyrics freestyled as a means to cope with a series of tumultuous events since 2018 – a diagnosis of cystic fibrosis, the subsequent dissolution of her marriage to band mate Wes Borland, and a period of homelessness that ensued all served as inspiration on the new record, with Callaway stating, “it’s reassuring that we can survive things that feel unsurvivable.” The new record also sees Queen Kwong collaborating with such notable figures as keyboardist Roger O’Donnell (The Cure), lap steel guitarist Kristof Hahn (Swans), and Laura-May Carter (Blood Red Shoes) as backing vocalist, with production by Joe Cardamone (The Icarus Line, Dark Mark vs. Skeleton Joe), and mixing by Tchad Blake (Arctic Monkeys, Elvis Costello). The as-yet-untitled album is currently in its final stages of production, with an expected release date of Spring 2022 via Sonic Ritual Recordings; more details will be forthcoming.

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)