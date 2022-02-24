



Several months after announcing details about her forthcoming third album, Carré Kwong Callaway – better known to the world of music as Queen Kwong – has at last released its first single, titled “I Know Who You Are.” With a swaggering bass rhythm and layers of sharply distorted guitars and feedback, the song relates to Kwong’s approach to music as a means to cope with trauma, the lyrics at once ugly and cathartic at the revelation of toxicity in a relationship and the necessary separation from it. Along with her cats, dogs, and birds in her backyard providing additional noises, “I Know Who You Are” features bassist Drew Rollo, drummer Mike Musmanno (The Misanthropes, The Icarus Line), and multi-instrumentalist/producer Joe Cardamone (The Icarus Line, Dark Mark vs. Skeleton Joe).







Couples Only was written during a particularly tumultuous time in Queen Kwong’s life, having been diagnosed with cystic fibrosis and told that she may only have a decade left to live; this diagnosis came weeks before the dissolution of her marriage, adding to the turmoil that she poured into her music, calling it “my way of allowing myself to feel.” As such, Couples Only deals with themes of loss, betrayal, mortality, and the endurance of the human spirit, with the artist commenting that “It’s not a fun album, but, at times, it’s a funny one.” In addition to the aforementioned Cardamone, Musmanno, and Rollo, the record features appearances by Kristof Hahn (Swans), Laura-May Carter (Blood Red Shoes), and Roger O’Donnell (The Cure), with mixing by Tchad Blake (Arctic Monkeys, Elvis Costello). Couples Only will be released on July 12 via Sonic Ritual, while the “I Know Who You Are” single can be purchased/streamed via all major digital outlets.

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)