Pylon Records to release new edition of third Xymox album / band announces tour dates





Revered as one of the most consistent and longest running darkwave entities in music, Clan of Xymox will be embarking on a North American tour throughout the remainder of 2018. The tour begins with the band’s appearance at Dracula’s Ball in Philadelphia, PA on Halloween, continuing until December 1 in Mexico City, Mexico, along with a December 8 performance at the Synthetic Snow Festival in Moscow, Russia. Subsequently, the band will perform a series of dates in Europe in early 2019, with more dates to be announced soon. A full listing of tour dates can be found on the band’s website.

In addition, Pylon Records has announced the release of a double-vinyl remastered edition of Xymox’s 1989 album Twist of Shadows on November 9, with a two-CD set to follow on December 7; both are now available for pre-order via the Pylon Records website. The vinyl edition will include five bonus tracks and will be available in translucent red and black versions, both limited to quantities of 500; the CD edition will include 10 bonus tracks of rare 12-inch mixes and B-sides.







The band’s third album, Twist of Shadows is considered the group’s most accessible album to date. Selling over 300,000 copies and featuring string arrangements by longtime David Bowie collaborator Tony Visconti, the album was first released on Wing Records, a subsidiary of Polygram, making it the band’s first on a major label. It went on to appear on several Billboard charts and garnered such club hits as “Obsession,” “Blind Hearts,” and “Imagination.”

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)