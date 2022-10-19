



Even before the pandemic, Puscifer has stood apart from most bands for incorporating multimedia, new technologies, and theatrical elements, all of which were on display in the 2021 livestream performances of Existential Reckoning: Live at Arcosanti and Billy D and The Hall of Feathered Serpents featuring the Money $hot album. Now, the core trio of Maynard James Keenan, Carina Round, and Mat Mitchell return to Puscifer’s first two albums with a pair of livestream performances set to air from October 28 to November 1. With tickets for both events available via PusciferTV.com, V Is For Versatile follows Puscifer into the renowned Sunset Sound studio in Los Angeles to re-record and reinterpret material from 2007’s “V” Is For Vagina, while Parole Violator continues the narrative saga laid down across the group’s discography, compounded by a live track-by-track reimagining of 2011’s Conditions of My Parole, the visuals and lighting acting as a nod to Puscifer’s iconic tour from that era. In addition to the livestreams, V Is For Versatile and Parole Violator will be released as albums on November 11 in digital, CD, and vinyl formats, with pre-orders also available via PusciferTV.com.









Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)