



Electronic multimedia project Puscifer has announced a global streaming event, titled “Billy D and The Hall of Feathered Serpents featuring Money $hot by Puscifer.” The performance, produced by Danny Wimmer Presents, serves as a prequel to the group’s record breaking autumn 2020 streaming event, “Existential Reckoning: Live at Arcosanti,” filling in the events leading up to self-proclaimed punk rocker and leisure suit aficionado Billy D Berger’s alleged abduction and subsequent emergence from the desert with a mysterious briefcase in what front man Maynard James Keenan calls “another magnificent ride through our collective Grey Matter.” The performance reprises the band’s Luchador inspired Money $hot Tour at Los Angeles’ historic 1920s revival Mayan Theater, which guitarist and producer Mat Mitchell calls, with its elaborate sculptural elements designed by Mexican artist Francisco Cornejo, “The perfect site to pay homage to the Money $hot album and tour.” Puscifer’s core trio of Keenan, Mitchell, and vocalist/songwriter Carina Round will be joined by drummer Gunnar Olsen and Greg Edwards on bass, guitar, and keyboards. Billy D and The Hall of Feathered Serpents is scheduled to debut on April 17, Keenan’s birthday, beginning at 2:00pm PST, and will remain available on demand for 72 hours; tickets and limited edition merch are available through Puscifer’s website; “Existential Reckoning: Live at Arcosanti” is also available to purchase/stream. Puscifer’s latest album, Existential Reckoning was released on October 30, 2020, preceded by Money $hot five years to the day in 2015.









Puscifer

Website, Facebook, Twitter, SoundCloud, YouTube

Danny Wimmer Presents

Website, Facebook, Twitter



Lizzie Marie (MenagerieMacabreArt)